About this product

Dominant in myrcene, this vape is complemented with pinene and caryophyllene.



Tropic Thunder you can count on this hybrid to come in on the smoother side. Though its lineage traces back to Maui Wowie, Tropic Thunder is dominant in myrcene and complemented with pinene and caryophllene. Made for the masses, General Admission vapes use ethanol extraction to concentrate strains into THC distillates infused with botanical terpenes.