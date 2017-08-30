General Admission
2:1 Tropic Thunder 510 Cartridge 0.45g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Dominant in myrcene, this vape is complemented with pinene and caryophyllene.
Tropic Thunder you can count on this hybrid to come in on the smoother side. Though its lineage traces back to Maui Wowie, Tropic Thunder is dominant in myrcene and complemented with pinene and caryophllene. Made for the masses, General Admission vapes use ethanol extraction to concentrate strains into THC distillates infused with botanical terpenes.
Tropic Thunder effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!