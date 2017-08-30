Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Quick glance ailment guide : I have insomnia, anxiety, IBS, degenerative disk disease and currently Hyperthyroid.
Tropic Thunder was recommended to me because I was having some eye related pain due to a bacterial infection.
After about 3 hauls of this fruity thick deliciousness, I almost instant...
My new go to daytime strain. Bought this as a cartridge. The taste is delicious, like a bowl of fresh fruit, and the high is euphoria beyond belief. This strain is the best I’ve found to combat my depression, replacing it with a sensation of pure bliss. A must try.