Avatar for frostedfox
Member since 2018
Great smelling buds and sweet taste. Probably my favorite sativa I've ever tried.
Avatar for Lee3ann
Member since 2019
Energetic and happy but still able to focus. great day strain
Avatar for Hi_imsassy
Member since 2019
It was a very good, light head-high, perfect for getting stoned but not obvious. We could go to brunch and take a walk to feed ducks and feel with-it and in control.
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Hardcor420
Member since 2019
Quick glance ailment guide : I have insomnia, anxiety, IBS, degenerative disk disease and currently Hyperthyroid. Tropic Thunder was recommended to me because I was having some eye related pain due to a bacterial infection. After about 3 hauls of this fruity thick deliciousness, I almost instant...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Fraz989
Member since 2018
Amazing strain!!! My new favorite. Makes you laugh like crazy😂😃
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Xroads76
Member since 2015
Good light head and body buzz when vaping. Definitely helping with the stress I feel in my neck and shoulders and it promotes happiness. Also able to stay focused and motivated.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Nittanykid
Member since 2019
My new go to daytime strain. Bought this as a cartridge. The taste is delicious, like a bowl of fresh fruit, and the high is euphoria beyond belief. This strain is the best I’ve found to combat my depression, replacing it with a sensation of pure bliss. A must try.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for majinp66
Member since 2018
Tastes nd smells like a new bag of skittles. High is not as euphoric as expected as other strains but def a nice high. Jus a couple miles.short ofnthe couch lock border.
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed