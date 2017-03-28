ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 1444 reviews

Maui Wowie

aka Maui Waui

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

1041 people reported 7376 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 50%
Energetic 45%
Creative 39%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 27%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Avatar for HalfEpic
Member since 2014
Smoked a bowl of this and got inspired enough to clean my entire house. I felt incredibly accomplished and rewarded myself by eating a whole chicken. Most active day I've had in a while. If you can get your hands on this divine strain, you are one lucky individual.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Aaro
Member since 2012
Honestly there's no way to describe this, you need to feel it for yourself. If I HAD to describe it, I'd say "It feels like being in a kangaroo's pouch while it's jumping." Great smoke!
ArousedGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for agingboomer
Member since 2016
This review is about the original maui wowie strain from 1979. Obtained a full oz of genuine maui wowie. It cost about $150.00 in 1979. My ounce was comprised of one 30 gram bud - that right, one huge seedless sensi top flower bud (cola). It took me about 3 months to smoke it all... the genuine maui...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for QDaHippie
Member since 2016
Had copped a 1/4 of this bud was a nice strong creative high. The type of bud that turns you into a best selling book writer.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for patscelts
Member since 2012
Maui Waui. what the fuck, this bud is amazing and erybooody should try it. the taste is as if a kiwi and strawberry fucked and had a kid, then a mango and a pineapple fucked and had a kid, and those kids fucked and had a kid and they made a maui waui fruit bud, but seriously this shit is some of the...
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Maui Wowie
First strain child
Maui Pineapple Chunk
child
Second strain child
Maui Bubble Gift
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

