About this product
About this strain
Pineapple, also known as "Pineapple OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.
Pineapple effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with