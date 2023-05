Keep it light and keep it fun. Green Monké is the ultimate party in a can – no hangover required.



So what are you waiting for? Get your friends together for a tropical getaway and enjoy our Orange Passionfruit, Tropical Citrus, and Mango Guava flavors!



For any label-lookers, our cannabis-infused sparkling sodas are vegan, and gluten-free, containing only 25 calories and 5g of sugar per 350 ml can. Making them truly a guilt-free pleasure.

