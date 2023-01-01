Rooted in the foothills of Glacier National Park, Groove Cannabis Company is a family-owned and operated business dedicated to cultivating and crafting small-batch, premium cannabis flower and solventless products that showcase the best the plant has to offer.



Finding your groove is about unlocking the power of cannabis to compliment your life. Whether you are creating, recreating, relaxing or healing, cannabis can augment your experience or condition. Through our solventless products (and premium flower), Groove Cannabis Company captures the essence of the plant to create naturally processed products that accentuate the the most desirable traits and benefits of cannabis.



Through unique terpene-rich flavor-forward strain genetics, customized cultivation techniques and cutting-edge natural solventless processing methods, Groove offers products that naturally capture the most important attributes of the plant and ultimately contribute to our customers finding their groove.



