About this product
Total CBD/CBG: 500mg/500mg
Dose/Serving: 16mg
Health Synergy’s 1000mg 1:1 ratio CBD|CBG Broad Spectrum Tincture Oil in a 1 oz. bottle delivers 16mg of CBD and 16mg of CBG per each 1mL serving. CBD is the second most popular and well-known cannabinoid next to THC. CBD has been shown to possess powerful anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties. It has also been shown to help decrease symptoms associated with seizures and can help address symptoms associated with anxiety. CBD is non-psychoactive. CBG has been shown to possess the ability to reduce intraocular pressure, so it may potentially be used to address symptoms of Glaucoma. It has also been shown to have Neuroprotective and analgesic properties, and CBG is non-psychoactive.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Suggested Use:
Fill 1/2 of dropper (1 serving size) and dispense under tongue, hold for 1 minute. Wait about 15 minutes to feel effects before deciding to take more. Rinse mouth afterward if desired.
Ingredients:
Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Hempseed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes.
https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/cbg-products/products/cbg-cbd-1-1-full-spectrum-oil
About this strain
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
Charlotte's Web effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.