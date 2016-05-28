Size/Volume: 30 x 50mg



Total CBD: 1500mg



Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Capsules



Health Synergy CBD capsules 1500mg are perfect for those who want to ensure they are getting a fixed amount of Full Spectrum CBD in a convenient capsule and want a product that is tasteless. Vegan and made with all natural and organic ingredients with no chemical additives, our capsules are made with 100% Full Spectrum CBD Oil which means that this product not only contains CBD, but all the other Cannabinoids found in the Cannabis plant. Each of our 1500mg bottle contains 30 capsules each containing 50mg per capsule. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive.



Made in the USA

Organic, Non-GMO

Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and CBD content

Less than 0.3% THC content

Suggested Use:



Take 1 capsule daily and increase dosage until desired effect is achieved. Effects can be felt within an hour.



Ingredients:



CBD-RICH Industrial Hemp (Naturally Extracted), Organic Coconut Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes.



