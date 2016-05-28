About this product
Total CBD: 1000mg
Dose/Serving: As needed
A powdered crystalline isolate form of CBD infused with the terpene profile of the cannabis strain “Lime OG”. It has a tendency to provide an uplifting and energizing effect. Contains full benefits of CBD with no THC and can be used in a multitude of ways to be ideal for each individual experience. Minimal smell and taste.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Made with CBD Isolate
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
0% THC content
Suggested Use:
Can be used in different ways depending on patient’s preference including taking sublingually, vaping, dabbing, infusing in carrier oil, etc.
Ingredients:
99% CBD Isolate.
https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/all-products/products/lime-og-isolate-99-cbd-1
About this strain
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
Charlotte's Web effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.