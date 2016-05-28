Size/Volume: 1g



Total CBD: 1000mg



Dose/Serving: As needed



A powdered crystalline isolate form of CBD infused with the terpene profile of the cannabis strain “Lime OG”. It has a tendency to provide an uplifting and energizing effect. Contains full benefits of CBD with no THC and can be used in a multitude of ways to be ideal for each individual experience. Minimal smell and taste.



Made in the USA

Organic, Non-GMO

Made with CBD Isolate

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and CBD content

0% THC content

Suggested Use:



Can be used in different ways depending on patient’s preference including taking sublingually, vaping, dabbing, infusing in carrier oil, etc.



Ingredients:



99% CBD Isolate.



https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/all-products/products/lime-og-isolate-99-cbd-1