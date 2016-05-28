Size/Volume: 10g



Total CBD: 4000mg



Dose/Serving: 200mg



This plunger style CBD Oral Applicator 4000mg is a pure, concentrated hemp oil extract ample in terpenes. Contains 20 200mg servings of CBD, but the dose can be altered when dispensing. This makes it perfect for experienced patients who know the quantity that they need. Highly concentrated, suggested for patients with strong pain. Can also be used for dabbing.



Made in the USA

Organic, Non-GMO

Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and CBD content

Less than 0.3% THC content

Suggested Use:



Dispense desired serving amount (suggested 200mg) under tongue using the measurement indications on the side of the tube. Hold liquid under tongue for 1 minute before swallowing. If desired, drink water after to rinse mouth.

Ingredients:



Phytocannabinoid Rich Organic Industrial Hemp Extract.



https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/all-products/products/oral-cbd-applicator-4000mg