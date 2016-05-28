About this product
Total CBD: 4000mg
Dose/Serving: 200mg
This plunger style CBD Oral Applicator 4000mg is a pure, concentrated hemp oil extract ample in terpenes. Contains 20 200mg servings of CBD, but the dose can be altered when dispensing. This makes it perfect for experienced patients who know the quantity that they need. Highly concentrated, suggested for patients with strong pain. Can also be used for dabbing.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Suggested Use:
Dispense desired serving amount (suggested 200mg) under tongue using the measurement indications on the side of the tube. Hold liquid under tongue for 1 minute before swallowing. If desired, drink water after to rinse mouth.
Ingredients:
Phytocannabinoid Rich Organic Industrial Hemp Extract.
About this strain
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
About this brand
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.