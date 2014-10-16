About this product

HEXO Plus promises higher THC potency in every gram than our regular HEXO products. HEXO Plus has its roots in HEXO’s award-winning quality and cultivation practices, a guarantee of higher THC per gram and even more vibrant dominant terpene profiles.



This Indica White Widow strain, in dried flower format has a high THC content of over 20% and contain trace amounts of CBD. Users report feelings of increased energy, mental stimulation, and sociability. Its naturally occurring terpenes create floral and lemony aromas.