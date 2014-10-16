Loading…
HEXO Plus Nebula

Hybrid THC 17% CBD
HEXO Plus promises higher THC potency in every gram than our regular HEXO products. HEXO Plus has its roots in HEXO’s award-winning quality and cultivation practices, a guarantee of higher THC per gram and even more vibrant dominant terpene profiles.

This Indica White Widow strain, in dried flower format has a high THC content of over 20% and contain trace amounts of CBD. Users report feelings of increased energy, mental stimulation, and sociability. Its naturally occurring terpenes create floral and lemony aromas.

White Widow effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
3,012 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
