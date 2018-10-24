ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Widow reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Widow.

Effects

2789 people reported 21741 effects
Happy 58%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 49%
Relaxed 44%
Creative 37%
Stress 38%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

3,885

Avatar for IeafIyPharmacy
Member since 2020
Avatar for Faye_of_the_forest
Member since 2020
absolutely amazing, I feel energetic and like how normal people feel and I'm in love
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for blunt_boi
Member since 2020
This was some straight gas🔥🔥🔥
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for xdopebynaturex
Member since 2020
• earthy smell • definitely uplifting! • it brings energy at a high!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Photos

Avatar for headcase811
Member since 2019
I thoroughly enjoyed my Ww. I've been smoking since I was 17. I'm 42 now. I was told I tried the widow before, but I say nah! After purchasing some from my local dispensary; yeah, I never had it when I was younger. I'm already super active so this just adds to the fun. It's a beautiful flower. Light...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Enrico_sst
Member since 2019
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Avatar for kaagab_3
Member since 2020
EuphoricFocusedUplifted