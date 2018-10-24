We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 58%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 49%
Relaxed 44%
Creative 37%
Stress 38%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 4%
Reviews
3,885
I thoroughly enjoyed my Ww. I've been smoking since I was 17. I'm 42 now. I was told I tried the widow before, but I say nah! After purchasing some from my local dispensary; yeah, I never had it when I was younger. I'm already super active so this just adds to the fun. It's a beautiful flower. Light...
