Locally owned and grown by Montanans for any Montana lifestyle, we offer the highest quality and sophistication when it comes to supporting our customers and patients in their journeys – whether that’s hitting the trail or seeking alternative health beneficial treatments.



With a decade of experience in the medical marijuana industry, we know that there is real power and purpose in what we do. Now serving the recreational public, we welcome anyone with a taste for adventure, a thirst for learning or even a cookie of curiosity to visit us.



Locally grown, Montana owned and advancing the future of craft cannabis by elevating its role in enhancing and improving people’s lives.

Show more