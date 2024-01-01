High Mountain
Locally owned and grown by Montanans for any Montana lifestyle, we offer the highest quality and sophistication when it comes to supporting our customers and patients in their journeys – whether that’s hitting the trail or seeking alternative health beneficial treatments.
With a decade of experience in the medical marijuana industry, we know that there is real power and purpose in what we do. Now serving the recreational public, we welcome anyone with a taste for adventure, a thirst for learning or even a cookie of curiosity to visit us.
Locally grown, Montana owned and advancing the future of craft cannabis by elevating its role in enhancing and improving people’s lives.
