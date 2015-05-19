About this product
About this strain
Scott’s OG is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by Rare Dankness Seeds, who crossed Triangle Kush with their Rare Dankness #1 to create this prominent OG variety. Designed with the veteran in mind, Scott’s OG has potently euphoric effects that a novice or occasional consumer might find jarring. A thick blanket of crystal trichomes covers its buds like a fur coat, which should serve as a warning of this strain’s intense effects. True to its OG heritage, Scott’s OG gives off an earthy, sour aroma that is sweetened by citrusy lemon flavors.
Scott's OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with