ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Rare Dankness #1
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Rare Dankness #1

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

4.8 24 reviews

Rare Dankness #1

aka House of Dankness

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 24 reviews

Rare Dankness #1

Colorado breeders Rare Dankness created this staple of their breeding program by crossing Ghost OG with Chemdawg. They then backcrossed the resulting plant with Ghost OG, and then crossed that with the Florida clone-only strain Triangle Kush. Rare Dankness #1 is the prized male selected from this endeavor, bringing heavy resin production, Chem-style growth, and a bit of OG flavor to whatever strain it pollinates. It has been used in the breeding of many of RD’s prized hybrids, including Scott’s OG, 501st OG, Commerce City Kush, Rare Darkness, and many others.  

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

18 people reported 179 effects
Relaxed 77%
Happy 72%
Giggly 61%
Sleepy 55%
Euphoric 38%
Pain 61%
Anxiety 44%
Arthritis 44%
Muscle spasms 38%
Depression 33%
Dry mouth 44%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 11%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

24

Show all

Avatar for JohnnyDuctape
Member since 2016
By far My Favorite Night Time Medicine. The bud is almost too beautiful to smoke, Super Stinky, Super Tasy, LONG lasting High. If you try this incredible flower make sure you are near a comfy couch and clear your schedule.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
💜..Lovin' this Danky InDaCouch nighty-night strain..She's a Creeeper, Blasting the f'n chronic Pain, Anxiety, Inflamation and PTSD! Very UP Happy-Go -Lucky Silly Weed. MAJOR MUNCHIES............................................... "EVERYTHING BEAUTIFUL" soo Mellow & Kick-back. Taste the dee...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for rxose
Member since 2015
WOW. Feel like I've been missing out after smoking my first bowl of this. Body high is amazing-my joint pain is gone and I'm very relaxed. I like that I feel present & alert but get such a nice feeling all over. This was like a good hug. My Budtender is the true MVP for suggesting this strain today.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for EdibleEm
Member since 2015
Not a big Indica fan, more of a Sativa girl myself but this bud is super nice. Loved the taste, burned nice, and totally helped me with muscle stiffness and pain. Liked that the high was not too 'heavy' and that I still felt energetic enough after smoking to get things done. Good puff for da pain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for DGP
Member since 2017
This is a great for muscle and back pain. Within 20 min of smoking I was falling a sleep. This was the first time in 3week I slept through the night!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Rare Dankness #1 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Rare Dankness #1 nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Rare Dankness #1
User uploaded image of Rare Dankness #1
User uploaded image of Rare Dankness #1

Lineage

First strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Ghost OG
parent
Strain
Rare Dankness #1
First strain child
Lost Creek
child
Second strain child
Khyber Kush
child

Products with Rare Dankness #1

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Rare Dankness #1 nearby.