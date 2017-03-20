About this product
About this strain
The Flav combines the oily, thick rich fruity taste of Romulan with the cherry goodness of Space Queen. It's a 40/60 sativa/indica hybrid that provides a heavy yield and was included in High Times' Top 10 of 2008.
The Flav effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with