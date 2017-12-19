ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 582 reviews

Space Queen

Space Queen

Space Queen is a legendary hybrid created by famed breeder Vic High of BC Growers Association. A cross between Romulan and Cinderella 99, Space Queen presents a wide array of phenotypes, all of which possess great potency and some variation of a fruity aroma. The most sought after of these is a large, resinous, high-yielding plant that smells of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Space Queen tends to provide consumers with an intense, trippy, speedy buzz.

Effects

411 people reported 2945 effects
Happy 60%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 56%
Relaxed 40%
Creative 39%
Stress 40%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 23%
Nausea 12%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

582

Found in

Relaxing cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Romulan
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Space Queen
First strain child
Drizella
child
Second strain child
Dutch Queen
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Space Queen

