It started with a single goal: to put happiness in a box. After two decades in the trenches of the California cannabis industry, the founders of HOTBOX™ officially launched our flagship retail brand. We spent those two decades perfecting our process and fine-tuning our state-of-the-art indoor farm—and the best way for us to share that experience was to bring it straight from that farm, to you. As legacy growers, we care about where your cannabis comes from, how it’s grown, and how it’s treated. That’s why we maintain complete control over the process, from

seed to storefront. And because we’ve been around for such a long time, we understand what you want: consistency, quality, convenience … and FLAVOR.



But throughout all these years, even as our packaging and our look has changed, HOTBOX™ has kept the same goal: to share the happiness we grow. We want you to taste, feel, and most importantly, enjoy the kind of happiness you can hold in your hand.

Show more