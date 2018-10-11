About this product
A beautiful dazzlingly sparkly Green Apple pipe that fits so well in your hand- you'll never want to just let it be! Not your regular 'Yesterday' pipe- this precious Apple is double-layered glass pipe so beautiful that it could have been freshly plucked from the Norwegian Woods. You will feel like Mother Natures Son Revolving this beautiful pipe around to all of your Beautiful People! And if you Follow the Sun, you'll be amazed by the intense glitter and sparkle of this Apple Pipe!
About 3 inches long, about 5 inch circumference. Features a stem and hand-formed leaf.
About this strain
Sour Apple, also known as "Sour Apple Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Sour Apple is extremely potent and may make your tastebuds tingle. This strain delivers relaxing effects that may leave you stuck on the sofa. Sour Apple is ideal for after work or on a lazy afternoon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and pain.
Sour Apple effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
182 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Humble Pride Glass
I am an independent glass artist from Eugene, Oregon who has been bringing unique art glass designs to you since 2001. I designed the Chili and Banana pipe in 2001-02, and have since created a full line of brightly colored, durable and functional glass art pipes which I personally handcraft just for you! All items are customizable upon request, and I strive to bring you excellent customer service and glass art at a reasonable price.