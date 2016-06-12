ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

1079 reviews

Cinderella 99

aka C99, Cindy 99

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Cinderella 99
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Cinderella 99, otherwise known as C99, or simply “Cindy,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. She’s best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields.  According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop.  Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting.

Effects

775 people reported effects:
Happy 60%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 53%
Energetic 50%
Creative 38%
Stress 34%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

1,079

Kimmiko
Member since 2011
I truly believe that this "Cinderrella 99" is the best Hybrid Sativa I have ever had. I love the high. Very euphoric, yet at the same time you can get a good amount of things done. And at the same time I can think clearly too. A great day buzz for the busy! Mind you though, take it easy. A lit...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
LegitLogic
Member since 2014
Cinderella 99 is an extremely potent old school favorite of mine. Now when I say potent I mean potent, treat her nice as she can really kick your ass if you dont. The looks of my most recent batch is just insane being so kiefed over its white! The smell is pungent and sweet, the high is really great...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
hi2
Member since 2013
Powerful. If you are a fan of haze strains, you"ll love Cindy99. Heart pounding, upbeat high. Strangely, I can type faster on this strain. Walking around, I felt taller! A weird effect. After awhile, you"ll want to dance around the room. I actually feel like exercising.....a rare occurrence...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
RobRobRob
Member since 2014
Quintessential sativa. One of the best. NOT FOR BEGINNERS; do not listen to someone who tells you conversely! 4.5/5. A little paranoia for even the most experienced cannabis consumers is expected if you (1) partake/over-medicate, or (2) you are in an environment that isn't conducive to positive "vi...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
sativalover
Member since 2011
This is my best strain of all time. i just picked up a 1/4 pound so im set for awhile. If you can ever find this shit, get it , you wont be dissapointed. The energy is probably the best trait from this medicine. Kinda dry on the eyes but who cares. It looks great and smells even better. i could ...
EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Shiva Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Cinderella 99
First strain child
Apollo Haze
child
Second strain child
Drizella
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

