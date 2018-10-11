ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sour Apple reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Apple.

Effects

159 people reported 1181 effects
Relaxed 59%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 35%
Creative 26%
Stress 42%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 23%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 22%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

216

Avatar for Kelcielong
Member since 2019
This strain gave me the legitimate worst panic attack of my life, I don’t recommend for people with anxiety, I took 2 hits and that shit had me tweaking. 0/10
Avatar for katiebanks89
Member since 2017
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Poisonouslotus
Member since 2019
absolutely fire
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for marts1
Member since 2019
Vaping Goldsmiths, very chill, relaxed, waves of cooling sensations. This would be great for the end of a long day.
ArousedCreativeRelaxedTingly
write a review

Photos

Avatar for sprmsvdxl
Member since 2019
Listen up y’all, cuz this is it, the beat that I’m bangin is Sour Apple. This strain is absolutely divine! Perfect potency, I smoke a bowl of this every morning and it puts me in the best mood. I would absolutely recommend this strain for anyone who wants to have a wild body high while still being m...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for wiriejager
Member since 2018
U get hella baked from this damn, we put like 0,3 in our spliff and we still got hella baked. It tastes like apple. Very strong apple taste
CreativeHappy
Avatar for kagroves
Member since 2019
I love this strain for an evening in. I hit this a couple of times as a vape, and I have enough energy to get through my evening, but I start relaxing and end up getting the best night's sleep. I like it because I can hit it while helping with evening chores and homework because it doesn't couchlo...
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for rainyram
Member since 2017
Smooth smoke, easy on the throat with a distinct citrus/fruit undertone. Dense nugs that are best ground to get a decent burn on. General Relaxation and anxiety relief.
CreativeFocusedRelaxed