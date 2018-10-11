We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Listen up y’all, cuz this is it, the beat that I’m bangin is Sour Apple. This strain is absolutely divine! Perfect potency, I smoke a bowl of this every morning and it puts me in the best mood. I would absolutely recommend this strain for anyone who wants to have a wild body high while still being m...
I love this strain for an evening in. I hit this a couple of times as a vape, and I have enough energy to get through my evening, but I start relaxing and end up getting the best night's sleep. I like it because I can hit it while helping with evening chores and homework because it doesn't couchlo...