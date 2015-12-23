Blue Haze feminized seeds deliver guaranteed results when grown indoors with the right setting. This strain is a 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid that’s known for its distinctly sweet blueberry and strawberry scent and flavor. You can expect levels of THC up to 20% which provide users with a deeply relaxed high while still allowing day-to-day tasks. The euphoric buzz of this strain provides an energetic kick, allowing consumers to still go about their day. Blue Haze can be consumed to help with reducing anxiety and busting stress.