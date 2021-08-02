Cherry Pie is as sweet and delicious as it sounds. These feminized seeds produce an 80% Indica / 20% Sativa strain that can flourish indoors and outdoors. The alluring aroma of Cherry Pie is enough to make your mouth water as soon as you taste the sweet berry and cherry flavor. This strain has been said to “relax the soul”, giving users a deep state of tranquility and euphoria. The cerebral high is enough to combat the effects of depression and help users to bust stress after a hard and long day.