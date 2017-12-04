ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cherry Pie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Pie.

Effects

1228 people reported 8899 effects
Relaxed 58%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 29%
Stress 35%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 22%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

Avatar for Mainrenegade
Member since 2018
overall felt pretty aware. I really liked the effects, but overall I was looking for just a touch more. like a dish missing the finishing spices.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for SEATBELTS
Member since 2017
I like strains that get me effed up. This one was super mild for me, and I'm glad I didn't buy more of it. If you have a low tolerance or you don't wanna get high off your face, this is one to get.
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Avatar for DuchessDame
Member since 2019
Do NOT get this one in a cartridge!!! It tastes TERRIBLE. I still have a $60 cartridge of Cherry Pie that is 3/4 full. As to the effects, no idea. I couldn’t stand the taste long enough to determine any :( I can’t speak to the flower, but sadly, I’ll probably never try it because of the cart.
Avatar for weedsoda
Member since 2014
I'm a big fan of this one. Relaxing yet motivating. Has a nice Terpene profile. This is a great strain for after work to relax and wind down. Great for pain and anxiety!
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for cjulia
Member since 2016
CreativeEnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for squeekxlove
Member since 2019
I might update this later when I give it another try but so far.. it made me nice and giggly and zoned out on youtube videos. But dry eyes and headache are terrible right now.
Giggly
Avatar for DabbingQueen6969
Member since 2020
this is by far my favorite strain to fuck to. It is the best for when you've had a long day and at the end of it, you just want to relax, unwind, and have the best sex of your life. However, don't smoke too much of it otherwise you will be too relaxed to make love. I have found that this strain rela...
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed