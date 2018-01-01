Gaining its name from the area in which it grows, Hindu Kush is one of the most prominent strains available today. These feminized seeds produce a 100% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 18%. It’s best to grow this strain indoors and expect flowers in as little as 8 weeks. You can expect a pungent earthy aroma with hints of pine and flowers. The subtle calming and relaxing effects of this strain make it ideal to treat the symptoms of nausea, reduce pain and chronic stress.