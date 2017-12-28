Journey Cannabis Co.
About this product
Green Cush is a Sativa-dominant cultivar, drawing genetics from Skunk #1 and Afghani. This potent, resinous flower is known for it's sweet, citrus aroma.
Field Notes:
Sativa-dominant
Skunk #1 x Afghani Landrace Indica
Flavour profile: sweet herbs, citrus, pine
Aroma profile: pine, pepper, citrus
Dense buds
Trichome coated & rusty pistils
Dominant Terpenes:
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
THC 12-17%
CBD 0-1%
Field Notes:
Sativa-dominant
Skunk #1 x Afghani Landrace Indica
Flavour profile: sweet herbs, citrus, pine
Aroma profile: pine, pepper, citrus
Dense buds
Trichome coated & rusty pistils
Dominant Terpenes:
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
THC 12-17%
CBD 0-1%
Green Crack effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
4,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!