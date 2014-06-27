Now that I've had a decent representation of the great "Green Crack" I can truly say that its top 3 favorite strains that I have been blessed to experience. First note is the aroma fresh from the jar. Its that beautiful Indica scent while this strain is a well known Sativa. Smooth to smoke and taste as great as it smells. Super upper for me. Dishes , laundry done. I highly recommend this strain to all and anyone looking for a great tasting bud that stimulates the mind and seems to pick you up. And if in the Rocky Mountain area stop by the great folks at Tumbleweed in Parachute Co. There the Green Crack is bussin. Tell them Chief Pooba sent you.