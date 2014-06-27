Green Crack reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Green Crack.
Green Crack strain effects
Reported by 7000 real people like you
Green Crack strain helps with
- 34% of people say it helps with Stress
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
Green Crack reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
P........r
June 27, 2014
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
Wasn't prepared for the effects of THIS! Settled in, loaded the device, took a few lung busters........... After awhile I glanced at the clock, 2 hours had passed? I always keep a ledger of strains I try and the effects, took me a bit to figure out the medical benefits of this as it seriously smacked me in the cranium and sent me into a time warp so to sum it up as simply as I can.......... Any strain so effective that I am able to stop focusing on all physical discomfort and get to visit the "dark side of the moon" for a while gets a permanent spot in my med cabinet!
a........3
October 21, 2016
It gets me very horny
m........4
April 6, 2015
one of the best strains you can get your hands on. GC is always know to provide effects for even veteran consumers after only a few hits. GC is a crowd favorite due to its high potency and overall cerebral invigoration. If you love that energetic, happy, euphoric-uplifted feeling then this is the perfect sativa for you
p........l
March 11, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
So... pretty much anytime I reach for a sativa I am looking to get my ass moving. I like how a good sativa can make me feel more positive about almost everything, almost instantly. I live with chronic depression, so a bowl or two every morning helps me get over my gray mood and get on with my day. Green Crack is amazing weed suffering from an unfortunate name. I've seen it also called Green Marvel. I always pick some up at my favorite rec shop when its available. This is energetic, happy, positive, clear headed, getshitdone weed.
a........6
March 16, 2017
Creative
Focused
I'm typically prone to anxiety with strong sativas, so I was weary of this strain. However, I smoked half a joint and suddenly I was overcome with optimism. I had incredible motivation to prioritize my life. I wanted to clean, listen to new music, exercise, cook a bitchin' meal etc. at one point I sat down to write and in a few minutes I was in laughter at the prose I had adopted. It's a beautiful strain in moderation.
C........g
May 12, 2016
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Now that I've had a decent representation of the great "Green Crack" I can truly say that its top 3 favorite strains that I have been blessed to experience. First note is the aroma fresh from the jar. Its that beautiful Indica scent while this strain is a well known Sativa. Smooth to smoke and taste as great as it smells. Super upper for me. Dishes , laundry done. I highly recommend this strain to all and anyone looking for a great tasting bud that stimulates the mind and seems to pick you up. And if in the Rocky Mountain area stop by the great folks at Tumbleweed in Parachute Co. There the Green Crack is bussin. Tell them Chief Pooba sent you.
e........m
October 8, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Primo strain. The nugs are sparkling, sticky and hairy. The odor is potent, but it's a sweet, uplifting smell and buzz. zero munchies. little to no paranoia or panic potential, even in the sativa-dominant variety. Fruity smoke, happy energy, it's the perfect wake and bake. Great outdoor plant.
D........1
July 4, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Green Crack is such an incredible strain; it's potent energizing effects are more pronounced than nearly any/all other strains of pot. The burst of energy is accompanied by uplifting and even euphoric effects that are fully cerebral. No body buzz with this strain. Users whom have issues with getting paranoid and anxious should avoid this strain in large doses or even all together as it can worsen those conditions. Green Crack is at the top of my sativa list.