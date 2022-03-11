Perfect for the connoisseur and the cannabis curious alike!



Bursting with mouth watering fruit flavor in every bite, Millie's Fruit Chews are hand crafted with 4 all natural flavors. Apple, Watermelon, Grape and Strawberry. Our Fruit Chews are the first of their kind and use only the highest quality ingredients including vegan sugars, natural flavors and colors, high quality distillate cannabis oil, never any high fructose corn syrup or artificial ingredients. They are delicately wrapped in a crunchy shell for a delightful contrast of textures and flavor. Conveniently for you, the shells are resistant to melting, though we suggest keeping them in a cool and dry place that is safe and out of access to children.



2.5mg THC each.



40 pieces total (100mg).



Millie's is for Milligrams!



Flavors: Apple, Watermelon, Grape, and Strawberry -



Fast Acting - Vegan - Gluten Free - All-natural ingredients and colors Discreet* Portable*ENJOY!

