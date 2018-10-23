About this product
Auto Silver Bullet
Auto Silver Bullet Feminized
4 Review(s) | Add Your Review
Auto Silver Bullet is an auto-flowering strain of last generation, to created a sativa effect in a plant that can complete the whole cycle, starting from the seed, in about 70 days.
Germination Rate: 90% minimum
100% female seeds
Description
Auto Silver Bullet is an auto-flowering strain of last generation, to created a sativa effect in a plant that can complete the whole cycle, starting from the seed, in about 70 days. One of her ancestors is the Silver Haze. This interesting auto-flowering develops long side branches full of buds. The harvest is very interesting. The high is very happy, lucid and vivid. The buds smells of incense and hardwood, with a hint of citrus. This strain can be successfully grown outdoor in every temperate period of the year.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: autoflowering female
Indoor/Outdoor
60% Sativa 20% Indica 20% Ruderalis
Flowering Time: 7 weeks
Yield: up to 75 gr per plant indoor, up to 180 gr per plant outdoor
THC: Up to 19%
About this strain
Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds.
Silver Haze effects
