Big Bud XXL FeminizedZoom

Auto Silver Bullet

Auto Silver Bullet Feminized

4 Review(s) | Add Your Review

Auto Silver Bullet is an auto-flowering strain of last generation, to created a sativa effect in a plant that can complete the whole cycle, starting from the seed, in about 70 days.



Availability: In stock

€19.00

*Bag of



* Required Fields

Qty:

1

Add to Cart

Add to Wishlist

Add to Compare

Share

Germination Rate: 90% minimum

Germination Rate: 90% minimum

100% female seeds

100% female seeds

We ship every order in 24/48 hours (mo-fri)

We ship WORLDWIDE with VERY DISCREET SHIPPING methods. Free Shipping over 75 euro.

Payments Methods: we accept Credit and Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard), Bank Transfer, Cash in Advance, Bitcoins. Moneygram is also available for orders of 100 euro or more

Shipping Methods: we ship with dutch post Post NL or with UPS (inside EU only)

Customer Support: we answer all email within 24 hours (mo-fri)



3841

Description

Reviews

Tags

Auto Silver Bullet is an auto-flowering strain of last generation, to created a sativa effect in a plant that can complete the whole cycle, starting from the seed, in about 70 days. One of her ancestors is the Silver Haze. This interesting auto-flowering develops long side branches full of buds. The harvest is very interesting. The high is very happy, lucid and vivid. The buds smells of incense and hardwood, with a hint of citrus. This strain can be successfully grown outdoor in every temperate period of the year.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: autoflowering female



Indoor/Outdoor



60% Sativa 20% Indica 20% Ruderalis



Flowering Time: 7 weeks



Yield: up to 75 gr per plant indoor, up to 180 gr per plant outdoor



THC: Up to 19%



http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-silver-bullet-feminized