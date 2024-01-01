Logo for the brand Muha Meds

Founded in 2018, in the heart of Los Angeles. Muha Meds is the pinnacle of what cannabis vaping is meant to be. Offering a superb, ethically operated, and transparent line of cannabis products, we continue to set the new industry standard for the cannabis vape industry and provide innovative technology to the cannabis consumer with the most premium quality cannabis oil, flavor, and portability.

We strive to remove the negative stigma associated with cannabis by producing vape products that create a positive aura to the plant, and make it more approachable to a new set of eyes. With a big social following, we have become a flagship platform showcasing the latest cannabis, creativity, lifestyle, and art.

Muha Meds is set to be one of the prime legacy vape brands in the industry, and has become a complete lifestyle brand!

  CDPH-10002795
