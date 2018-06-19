About this product

22-28% THC



Sour Strawberry Kush from -ness brings fresh flavours of citrus and strawberry balanced with notes of diesel and kush. This hybrid has Strawberry Banana x Sour Chemdog lineage and high THC, with its unique flavour combination coming from caryophyllene, limonene and farnesene. Its big, beautiful buds look just like juicy strawberries speckled with bright orange hairs and a generous sprinkle of trichomes and sticky resin. Fill up your basket and skip into the sunset! Explore your -ness™.