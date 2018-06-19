-ness
About this product
22-28% THC
Sour Strawberry Kush from -ness brings fresh flavours of citrus and strawberry balanced with notes of diesel and kush. This hybrid has Strawberry Banana x Sour Chemdog lineage and high THC, with its unique flavour combination coming from caryophyllene, limonene and farnesene. Its big, beautiful buds look just like juicy strawberries speckled with bright orange hairs and a generous sprinkle of trichomes and sticky resin. Fill up your basket and skip into the sunset! Explore your -ness™.
Sour Strawberry Kush from -ness brings fresh flavours of citrus and strawberry balanced with notes of diesel and kush. This hybrid has Strawberry Banana x Sour Chemdog lineage and high THC, with its unique flavour combination coming from caryophyllene, limonene and farnesene. Its big, beautiful buds look just like juicy strawberries speckled with bright orange hairs and a generous sprinkle of trichomes and sticky resin. Fill up your basket and skip into the sunset! Explore your -ness™.
Strawberry Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
323 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!