About this product
Her bright flavors will clue you in on the high to come. She makes you bubbling, bouncy, and motivated with a sense of purpose. The only thing that weighs this plant down are her fat and dense colas. She is a cross of Las Vegas Lemon Skunk, OG Kush, and Haze#1. If you’re familiar with any of those strains then you already know you’re in good hands when smoking this lemony gem.
About this strain
Lemon OG Haze by Nirvana is the sensible combination of its titular elements: Lemon OG and Haze. While Lemon OG contains weighty Kush elements that are kind on the body, the excess limonene and alpha-pinene lead the consumer into a state of mental alertness and euphoria. In the right measure, this strain can be a one-way ticket to productivity, hazing the mind into a content lull while wrapping the body in a calm focus. Enjoy this strain as a means to crush anxiety, depression, lethargy, and fatigue.
Lemon OG Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with