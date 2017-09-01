Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon OG Haze.
Reviews
39
ElliesBlues
Member since 2019
Meh, not that great. A bit leafy, and not that hard hitting for my needs. The good side is the taste, the smell, there is a lot of good things to this flower, but it just doesn’t seem like it was too strong is all.
Not a lot to say about this strain. It was citrus-y and didn't taste bad, but in the grand scheme of things I didn't see a huge difference between this strain and a lot of other strains. It did relax me and put me in a DGAF mood. Unlike some other reviews, I didn't get happy or energetic, but maybe ...
Has to be my favorite strain so far. Where my muscles hurt, I now feel lifted. Where my depression hit, I now am thanking God for fleeting moments. Perfect taste of sweet earthy lemon. 10/10 would recommend.