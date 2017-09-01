ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lemon OG Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon OG Haze.

39

Avatar for ElliesBlues
Member since 2019
Meh, not that great. A bit leafy, and not that hard hitting for my needs. The good side is the taste, the smell, there is a lot of good things to this flower, but it just doesn’t seem like it was too strong is all.
Avatar for Grantbanks420
Member since 2019
I swear to god as soon as I got it i just smelled lemons like crazy it left the smell of leanings on my hands and all but the strain is awesome even smoking it
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Brian86514
Member since 2018
awesome strain! love the way it hits me after 3 good tokes. the flavor is also one of the best things about this strain. so much lemony flavors.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
User uploaded image of Lemon OG HazeUser uploaded image of Lemon OG HazeUser uploaded image of Lemon OG HazeUser uploaded image of Lemon OG Haze
Avatar for Ostrodamus
Member since 2018
Not a lot to say about this strain. It was citrus-y and didn't taste bad, but in the grand scheme of things I didn't see a huge difference between this strain and a lot of other strains. It did relax me and put me in a DGAF mood. Unlike some other reviews, I didn't get happy or energetic, but maybe ...
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Odneyray
Member since 2016
In my experience its Great outdoors! Beautiful and Pungent. Definitely a strong Sativa presence. Mid to late afternoon sun perfect last 2 months. It reaches for the stars! Lol
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for brookwithnoe
Member since 2018
Has to be my favorite strain so far. Where my muscles hurt, I now feel lifted. Where my depression hit, I now am thanking God for fleeting moments. Perfect taste of sweet earthy lemon. 10/10 would recommend.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy