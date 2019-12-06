Palmetto Cannabis
With perfectly pre-rolled joints you might find yourself with a little extra time on your hands. Why not take a minute to just chill and stop and smell the roses? No roses nearby? No problem.Palmetto Pink Kush Pre-Rolls give you a potpourri of delightfully floral fragrances wherever you go, all rolled up and ready to go. Pink Kush is a potent indica-hybrid with THC levels over 20%, so you can really waste your time wisely. Each pre-roll uses whole milled flower and no shake for a smoother burn. Find 10 x .5g pre-rolls packed in a resealable pop top box with an air-tight freshness seal and humidity pack included. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta
Pink Kush effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
