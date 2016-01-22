About this product
This plant wants to grow, like all Hazes, but it is less urgent than most. Best grown from seed to flower indoors, the big buds are a dream to trim and can be plucked off the plant like ripe fruits when harvest time comes. Indoor growers should be aware that with 1 or 2 of these luxury items in your grow tent, and some subtle training, you can achieve the same yield as 4 or 5 indica varieties.
Outdoors, this plant will soar, growing big and strong in sunshine. A relatively late harvest time (end of October) in the light cycle of the northern hemisphere, the sativa element will nevertheless give some protection from mold. However, it is gardeners in southern regions that will most benefit from the growth potential of Atomical Haze as this plant loves the sunshine.
20% Indica // 80% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Atomical Haze is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by Paradise Seeds. A cross between Haze, an Indian sativa, and Sweet Afghan, you will first notice the smell and taste of kiwi and finish off with that classic spicy Haze flavor. A long-lasting buzz will having you feeling motivated and ready for what the day brings. These resin-caked buds will be ready for harvest in about 9 weeks and are ideal for indoor gardens.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.