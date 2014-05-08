About this product
The smaller size means this plant is good for all grow rooms, allowing the gardener to maximize use of space, performing just as well in soil or hydro (8 - 9 weeks flower time). The variety is bred to work well as a multi branch and is an exceptional performer in Sea Of Green and Screen Of Green (SOG and SCROG) set ups, where the side branches of these short and thick plants contribute to excellent harvest yields.
Outside too, the Sensi Star proves its outstanding heritage with a tendency to grow fat and beautiful bushes that sprout from the ground like new stars exploding in some distant galaxy. With a lot of sun, this plant will produce many, many buds, and is a big favorite down south, in regions of France and Spain. It also has fans in southern regions of the USA.
Expect colas that are rock hard and coated with so much resin they literally glow in the dark with crystals (which explains its ‘White Strain’ nickname).
90% Indica // 10% Sativa
THC level: 20-24%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Sensi Star is a potent indica marijuana strain. The effects of this strain will make you feel relaxed and sedated from head-to-toe. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should use caution when smoking Sensi Star, as THC levels have been reported as high as 20%. Growers say this strain has crystal trichomes that sparkle against dark green and purple coloration. Sensi Star can be grown both indoors and outdoors. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.