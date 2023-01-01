ProcessPro’s comprehensive cannabis ERP solution, currently being utilized throughout the U.S. and globally, includes full manufacturing, inventory, quality, sales, financial and reporting integration, to automate and streamline your cannabis cultivation and sales operation. Our industry-specific ERP software developed for growers, processors and dispensaries offers a complete enterprise solution to track compliance, cloning, cultivation, extraction and infusion in one platform.



With ProcessPro’s comprehensive ERP solution - designed to manage all aspects of your operations from processing to inventory to financial data - you can efficiently meet compliance requirements while sustainably managing business growth. Our fully customizable and easy-to-use marijuana business software provides greater visibility and accountability into current business practices and is scalable to meet your needs. Use ProcessPro’s Cultivation Management System and integrated features to easily manage greenhouse operations with the ability to track to an individual plant and the plant growth stages, optimize growing conditions to increase yields, facilitate quality control testing and maintain recipes to deliver true seed-to-sale capabilities. The holistic solution provides the ability to track and manage each plant with a unique identifier, recording activity, costs and quality checks through the entire cultivation cycle, from propagation to harvest.



ProcessPro’s Cannabis Software provides exceptional process controls from seed-to-sale by providing the following key functionalities:

- Lot and plant tracking for regulatory compliance including THC, CBD and other attributes.

- Inventory tracking from soil-to-oil with real-time tracking of plants including buds, flowers and terpenes.

- R&D functionality to support the creation of new extractions, infusions and concentrates.

- Built-in accounting solution, eliminating the need for dual-data entry.

- Established formula and recipe management system.

- Track and manage costs incurred in the cultivation and manufacturing process.

- Intelligent reporting tools for in-depth analysis and forecasting

- Integration with METRC, BIOTRACK THC and Leaf Data System’s for compliance and state-specific reporting.

- Recall preparedness plans

Show more