Black is popular with many vaporization devices as a way to communicate that they are discreet and easily hidden. However, our black Neo is crafted to be sophisticated, beautiful, and alluring.



Its design approach rejects all the historical baggage of prohibition and shame that you'll see in other dull black devices that are made to be secretive and discreet.



One of our goals is that you'll find it so attractive that it will be proudly displayed in your home. And if we were to dream a little, maybe it would even inspire some great conversations about cannabis that help to normalize it a little more.

