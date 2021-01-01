About this product

If you have high quality concentrates, this is a great mobile vaporizer.



Our most flavorful concentrate vape pen ever, with a brand new look.



The Plus mouthpiece combines a loading tool, splash guard, and carb cap all in one! The dart can be easily extended by pressing down on the silicone top, allowing you to scoop concentrates with ease.



If you have high quality concentrates, this is a great mobile vaporizer.