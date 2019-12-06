Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pura Vida

Pura Vida

Pura Vida Nightfall Honey Oil Elixir

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Strain Dominance: Indica
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 20mg/g • TOTAL CBD <1 mg/g
Full Spectrum Premium Oil

Terpene profile:Alpha bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, Myrcene
Tasting Notes: Distinctive sweet vanilla, Honey & Earthy undertones

TAKE THE EDGE OFF Wind down and relax with our Nightfall Honey Oil Drops

20mg/ml Indica, Full plant premium extract. Organic MCT coconut oil Pure & Natural.
Each 30ml bottle contains 564mg of CBD

Directions:
Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 20mg THC per 1ml (full dropper).

Pink Kush effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
514 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!