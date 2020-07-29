Pure Sunfarms
About this product
Pure Sunfarms 510 vape cartridges are filled with full spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts – and nothing else. Rich in balanced cannabinoids, Pennywise 1:1 offers aromas of sweet earth, woody herbs, and fresh cut grass, extracted from the original BC-grown flower, with no additives. With a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic coil, every component of the cartridge is thoroughly tested for quality and safety.
Pennywise effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
307 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
