All-natural 10-pack of 0.3 g pre-rolls made with BC-grown whole indica flower. No trim. No shake. The Pure Sunfarms cut of Pink Kush, originally from Vancouver Island, showcases gassy aromas of white pepper, orange, butterscotch, coffee, earth, and grapefruit. Conveniently portioned for single-use sessions and presented in a reusable tin. Featuring natural paper, each joint is finished with a twisted end, preventing spillage, and acting as a convenient wick.
Pink Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
514 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
