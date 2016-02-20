Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand QWEST CANNABIS

QWEST CANNABIS

Black Lime Reserve

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

Black Lime effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
107 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
2% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!