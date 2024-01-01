  • We're full of frogs! They love our 100% organic farm.
  • Our mascot, the Angry Eagle
  • Winner of the Oregon Growers Cup for our Rebel Berry OG
  • Rebel Spirit - Sponsor of the 2017 Leafly Highway Tour
Logo for the brand Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

Live Free * Fly High!

Our story

Decades ago a rebel, Uncle Mark, planted an idea that seeded a generation of like-minded people for this century. Located in the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, our farm is working to preserve the legacy of Uncle Mark, our original rebel. Rebel Spirit is the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and the willingness to overcome the injustices of an oppressive era. Unfortunately, many people have suffered for freedoms that we now enjoy. The spirit of those sacrifices lives on with us now…

Rebel Spirit produces only top-quality cannabis. We understand that our customers have differing needs. We provide you with a variety of superior strains, each filled with a plethora of cannabinoids and created to breathe life into your adventure. Our cannabis strains are designed to fulfill your recreational and/or medical needs. Whether you choose the pure passion and euphoria of our rich sativas, the deep and relaxing calm of our smooth indicas, or the transcendent balance of our hybrids, we have a strain cultivated especially for you.

Shop by category

Additional information

