Redees by Redecan are an unparalleled pre-roll experience that just got even more convenient. The Redecan King Pack offers 1 oz of your favourite Redecan strains, pre-rolled in our signature packaging and sealed in packs of 10 to guarantee freshness. Thoughtfully designed for personal use at 0.40g, Redees by Redecan are rolled with all bud, no shake. A sativa dominant hybrid between the ever-popular MK Ultra and Chemdawg 91, Cold Creek Kush, or CCK, is a globally recognized strain, known for its light green hues, amber hairs, and trichrome-frosted flowers. Cold Creek Kush is recognized for its dank smell, resembling a damp rainforest with notes of earth, wood, sour, and pine, giving a strong but fresh aroma and a dank, spicy, herbal flavour.



Each Redecan King Pack contains 70 Cold Creek Kush Redees.