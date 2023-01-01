Free Delivery @ Rosintechlabs.com

Everything we make is small batch, hand washed, hand pressed slowly with close attention to every detail. The final result is a hash experience like none other. Simply put, we make and will continue to make the best.



Our entire process is free of chemicals – we start with organic, fresh frozen cannabis, and use water, heat and pressure to create a completely organic, solventless hash.



Perfecting The Art

From the beginning, the idea was always to make our own hash. So in 2018, we began the next phase in our hash journey. We started the licensing process and Rosin Tech Labs was born. We moved into our facility and began outfitting it with our award winning equipment. We love hash. We consume hash. The core principle has always been to make the type of high quality hash that we would smoke. We make hash for ourselves. We make hash for people who love smoking the best hash in the world.



Water Hash

Our ice water hash is made using only the finest grown cannabis from greenhouse and indoor farms around California. We process all of our ice water hash with reverse osmosis water and ice. We only wash by hand and do so inside a walk in cooler that holds at 35 degrees to ensure the best possible conditions are not only met but maintained through out the entire process. Once we are finished washing the plant material the trichomes are then freeze dried and sieved. no where in the process does the cannabis flower or finished ice water has reach a temperature of more than 38 degrees to ensure maximum terpene retention providing the end user with the most authentic representation of the fresh frozen starting material.



Fresh Pressed

Our fresh pressed live rosin is made using only our highest quality ice water hash. We take the ice water hash and press it at no higher than 160 degrees for the shortest time possible to ensure the preservation of the cannabinoid and terpene profile unique to each strain giving you the most authentic representation of the strains character.



Cold Cured

Our Cold Cure process involves taking our fresh pressed live rosin and curing it at varying temperatures that do not exceed 59 degrees. Once properly Cured they are agitated to achieve a loose and wet consistency that accentuates the terpene profile of the strain, making it more fragrant and flavorful when consumed.

