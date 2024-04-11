our very own breeders cut of Miracle Candy is now available to purchase for a very limited time. This particular phenotype of Miracle Candy expresses a lot of the desirable traits from both parents used to create this wonderful hybrid cannabis strain. This cultivar will grow short & bushy during its vegetative phase and will stretch slightly during flower allowing for great flower/bud structure. During flower, this cultivar will produce large sized, rock hard buds that will turn purple during the last few weeks of its cycle. This cultivar of Miracle Candy we’ve found to be especially great for indoor commercial grows as she is easy to grow, doesn’t stretch much, and produces flower with insane bag appeal and aroma! The bud structure of this cultivar also allows for an easy trim which is often preferred by most growers. she will produce colorful flowers even when grown in warmer temps & under HPS however you can expect even darker shades of purple when growing in a cooler environment. the effects from the flower produced can be best described as feeling happy, giggly, creative, and is overall great for daytime or evening use with very low risk of paranoia / Anxiety from our personal experience with this cultivar. She will handle Low & high stress training very well and is sexualy stable meaning she has a low risk of herming from stress or light leaks. She truly is a great cut to have in your garden, as she produces some high quality flower & would be great for breeding purposes as well.

read more