Cap Junky is an extremely potent, pungent cannabis strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. The cultivar is a collaborative project between two of the most important modern breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky sold Cap Junky clones for $1,000 each in 2021. Capulator's farm affiliate L.A. Made sold Cap Junky flower in 2022 in California's adult-use market. The Alien Cookies helped make the top strain MAC. Kush Mints became the backbone of Seed Junky's Minntz brand in collaboration with Cookies. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, gas, and dank. Well-grown buds are sleeted with maximal trichome coverage. Its smoke tastes astringent, peppery, and hits very smooth. This maximum-THC cultivar is for experienced smokers only, with an intense, long-lasting euphoric effect.

September 8, 2022
This strain hit pretty hard and made me feel sleepy. I also found that I was laughing a lot while using it. This would be a good strain for someone who's looking for a body high and a good night's sleep. I enjoyed watching cartoons/funny shows, but I had a hard time controlling my "munchies" while using this strain as well.
September 25, 2022
This week is a rocketship. It makes you fly it makes you feel like you're on top of the world. This shit is insane. Copped for $35 for an eight but it's primo as fuck
November 16, 2022
Great cultivar, ticks all the boxes, but Leafly makes it look like crap. The pic used is a joke when it comes to the flower this one produces and there's no option to add the correct terps/smell. Mango Gogurt all day.
