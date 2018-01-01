About this product
Visitors to the Hindu Kush smuggled seeds of these plants around the world. Kush strains began to appear, often combined with other strains to make a range of hybrids. There is an enduring popularity to Kush strains. Song lyrics and even song titles refer to cannabis as Kush, conveying a sophisticated taste in cannabis. There are just so many attributes that make Kush properties appealing. A pure Kush is an indica plant, with euphoric effects that relax the body, often to the point of making one sleepy. It also does wonders for relieving pain and delivering a powerful high with its impressive THC content.
Orange hairs and a frosting of trichomes cover dense buds with a vividly strong green colour. It is a good sign when buds are so resinous they feel sticky. That means there is probably a lot of THC being stored in the trichomes. Perhaps the most recognisable aspect of Kush is that unmistakable aroma. As though transporting you to the mountains from which they came, there is a sharp pine scent. The smell tends to be particularly pungent and earthy, containing many hints of spice, sandalwood, and herbs. It just makes a Kush strain all the more sumptuous. It can get sensual when you combine that flavour with another tasty variety. Kush has taken off in a big way and has formed the foundation for a legacy of subsequent classic hybrids.
Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
