White Rhino Seeds are a combination of genetics from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India.



These White Rhino Seeds have a relatively short flowering time indoors of 6 weeks with heavy indica production indoors of up to 2.5 oz. per square foot, White Rhino is a popular strain for growers looking for a productive harvest. Outdoor harvest dates are towards the end of September to beginning of October with an outdoor harvest of up to 1.8 - 2 pounds per plant, depending on size.



This exceptional White Rhino has a fruity smell, with a very intense sweet and floral taste, accompanied by a heavy almost narcotic effect.



This is an intensely potent hybrid that has been bred to maximize the resin content and yield of the famous White Widow.



This hybrid is also useful for medicinal purposes, due to a high THC content coupled with significant amounts of CBD and CBN. It's used with great success as pain relief, for combating Multiple Sclerosis as well as being a great sleep aid.